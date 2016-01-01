Thank you for your interest in our group discount offer for parties of 8 or more. Please review the following terms and conditions:





Minimum Group Size: The group must consist of at least 8 guests to qualify for the discount.

Reservation Requirement: Groups are kindly asked to notify us in advance to ensure availability and to apply the discount. Walk-in groups may not be eligible for the discount.

Management Discretion: The management reserves the right to refuse or adjust the discount offer at its discretion.

Expiration: Unless otherwise specified, this offer does not have an expiration date. However, it may be terminated at any time.





By utilizing this discount offer, you agree to adhere to the aforementioned terms and conditions.





For additional inquiries or to make a reservation, please reach out to us at PulsePatrolLLC@gmail.com.